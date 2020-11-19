Black Friday 2020 deals: The best smartphone sales

While the new Apple iPhone 12 models are now available at full price, there are an assortment of other phones available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday that can save you hundreds. Many of these special offers are available now and expire at the end of November.
We've reviewed many of these phones on ZDNet in 2020 and the majority are unlocked so should work with most carriers in the US. There are also several carrier specials available, but they are specific to opening new lines of service or purchasing phones as part of a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) special. We recommend you check out your preferred carrier for possible sale offers.
TCL 10 Pro
30% off ($135 savings)
- See also: TCL 10 Pro review
TCL launched its own branded smartphones last year and one of the best released so far was the TCL 10 Pro. It launched in May 2020 and took on the iPhone SE at $450. This Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal is tough to beat and will be available from 23 to 29 November.
The TCL 10 Pro is available in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green, both subtle, professional, and gorgeous color options. The 6.7-inch display is wonderful, the quad-camera system helps you capture great photos and video, and the 4500 mAh battery helps you easily get through a full day of work without breaking the bank.View Now at Amazon
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
$100 off
OnePlus launched a couple of new flagship phones a few months ago and this holiday season is offering $100 off both of its flagship models. The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $799 with the discount while the OnePlus 8 starts at $599. These are very powerful 5G smartphones and $100 savings makes them even better.
The sale is available now and runs through the end of November. Super fast charging, fluid high refresh rate displays, 5G, and zippy performance are key aspects of these two phones.View Now at OnePlus (8 Pro) OnePlus 8
Moto Razr 5G and Motorola dals
$400 off
Motorola's foldable phone provides new technology in a form factor similar to the Razr line from the past. The new flip phone sports 5G and design improvements for 2020. $400 off is a major savings and the unlocked version at B&H Photo should work just one on the carrier of your choice.
Morotola also has several other phones with discounts for the holiday season. Discounts range from $70 to $300 off.View Now at B&H Photo Motorola
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
$200 off
Unless you have an urgent need for a new Samsung phone right at launch, you should always wait a couple of months to realize some savings. Samsung is offering the new Note 20 Ultra for $200 off.
The Note 20 Ultra is a fantastic device for S Pen users and one of the best Samsung phones available today. The phone sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 12GB of RAM, 120 Hz display, and 4500 mAh battery. Samsung uses the fastest RAM and fastest internal storage technology too so it remains one of the best phones available for business.View Now at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
$100 off
Samsung followed up its typical Galaxy announcements of the S series and Note series with the S20 FE lineup. FE is an abbreviation for Fan Edition and the phone appeals to Samsung fans with lovely colors, powerful specifications, and a rather affordable price. A $100 savings is appealing for this new phone, sold directly from Samsung.
Six colors are available to choose from and there are very few compromises made for a phone at this price. 5G, triple rear cameras, a high-resolution display, and more are provided on a phone starting at $600. Phones like this make it tough to justify spending $1,000 or more on a smartphone today.View Now at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
$200 off
Samsung S-series flagship from early 2020 remains one of the most capable smartphones available today and for the holidays Samsung is offering $200 off the S20 Ultra 5G. The phone has one of the most capable zoom lenses on a phone today, even if the 100x is a bit of a novelty.
You can play Xbox games on the phone now thanks to Android support for Xbox Game Pass and the powerful processor with gorgeous display of the S20 Ultra 5G.View Now at Samsung
