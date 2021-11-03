Black Friday 2021: Best early headphone, earbud deals

Over the Black Friday shopping event, you can expect to find a massive range of deals when it comes to audio equipment including headphones, headsets, and wireless earbuds. It's not just Amazon anymore that jumps in to secure sales during the shopping event -- there are deals to be found at major US retailers on the runup if you're willing to shop around.

Below, you will find the early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Our recommendations will be updated regularly so check back for the latest bargains.

Return policy

In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II wireless headphones for $159.95 $190 off Looking for a headphone that has superior sound quality, a comfortable fit, and long-lasting battery life? Enter the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones. Available for $159.95 or 54% off the original price, the wireless headphones make for great audio-wear, whether you're mixing in the studio or enjoying your favorite tunes. It also has a secret trick up its sleeves: active noise cancellation, allowing it block out distractions, not the music.

Jabra Elite Active earbuds for $99.99 $80 0ff The Jabra Elite Active are stylish wireless devices that come in five colors and with a carrying case. While small, they are comfortable and are stable enough to use at the gym or while running. The noise-canceling feature is a bonus -- which can be turned off or on with a single press -- but as a user myself, I'd say the battery life leaves something to be desired.

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $169.99 $180 off A steal on the run-up to Black Friday can be found at Best Buy, which is offering Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio headphones for $169.99, with a substantial discount. These headphones are wireless, contain active noise-canceling technology, and also come with a microphone and carrying case.

Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 $60 off Over at Best Buy, you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods (Pro) with a decent discount ahead of the Black Friday sales event. A charging case is included.

40% off Sennheiser headphones $Various If you're looking at Sennheiser headphones -- whether in-ear buds, wired options, or wireless headphones -- you can enjoy a discount of up to 40% on various models over at Amazon.