30+ best Black Friday laptop deals 2021: Up to $600 off MacBook Pro, $149 Chromebook

Black Friday is here. From Amazon to Target, you can find a wide selection of laptops now on sale able to suit a range of budgets and purposes: whether you need to upgrade your existing device or you want to invest in a new laptop for work, study, gaming, or creative applications.

Below, you will find the best Black Friday deals on laptops we've spotted so far. Our recommendations will be updated regularly so check back for the latest bargains.

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop for $3,799.99 $500 off At the top of the Black Friday event sales list, so far, is the 2020 edition of the Razer Blade 15 Studio laptop. Available with a $500 discount, this premium device is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics, 1TB SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touch display. Amazon is also offering up to 25% off other Razer laptops and monitors.

HP 14" Chromebook for $149 $170 off If you're in the market for a budget-friendly Chromebook over the Black Friday event, Best Buy is offering a discount of $170 on a HP model. This option comes with a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. Keep in mind that unlike other forms of laptop, Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, which can be more limiting when it comes to apps and software.

Lenovo Legion 5 for $699 $210 off The Lenovo Legion 5 laptop is also on sale at Walmart. This laptop is equipped with a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 for $999 $500 off At Best Buy, you can take advantage of $500 off a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop. This hybrid model offers a tablet mode, 15.6-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display, Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD storage.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020, 13'') for $849 $150 off The MacBook Air has always been a go-to option for most consumers, especially students. So when Apple upgraded its 2020 model with an in-house M1 Chip and buffed the battery life, it became a no-brainer for any best laptops lists. Now, the 13-inch model can be yours for just $849 ($150 off). For the price, you get 256GB of built-in storage and a sleek-looking design.

LG 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop for $1,296 $403 off Another early Black Friday sale over at Amazon is a lightweight LG laptop model. This 2-in-1 hybrid device sports a 14-inch touchscreen display with a WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution, an Intel i7 processor, Intel Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage.

Apple MacBook Pro, 16", for $2,199.99 $600 off Apple laptops commonly pop up during Black Friday and 2021 is no exception. At Best Buy, you can pick up a discounted Apple MacBook Pro containing a 16-inch Retina display, Intel i9 processor, AMD & Intel UHD graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. It's not cheap but makes for one of the most dependable laptops on the market.

Surface Laptop 4 Essentials Bundle from $888 $319 off This year, Microsoft has launched a Surface Laptop 4 Essentials Bundle deal for those shopping around Black Friday week. This bundle can be built with your choice of Surface Laptop 4 specifications -- from a 13.5" model to a 15", and up to an Intel i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. Different color options are also available.

GIGABYTE AERO Creator laptop for $3,049.99 $600 off + potential $300 rebate If you're in the market for a heavy-duty, premium laptop, Newegg has you covered. A $600 discount has been applied to the GIGABYTE AERO Creator laptop, a machine sporting a 17.3-inch UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) display, Intel i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 32GB RAM (64 GB max), 512 GB SSD + 1 TB SSD storage.