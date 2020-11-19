Phone Black Friday deals: OnePlus 8 Pro, Note 20 Ultra, more

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

While the new Apple iPhone 12 models are now available at full price, there are an assortment of other phones available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday that can save you hundreds. Many of these special offers are available now and expire at the end of November.

We've reviewed many of these phones on ZDNet in 2020 and the majority are unlocked so should work with most carriers in the US. There are also several carrier specials available, but they are specific to opening new lines of service or purchasing phones as part of a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) special. We recommend you check out your preferred carrier for possible sale offers.

TCL 10 Pro 30% off ($135 savings) See also: TCL 10 Pro review TCL launched its own branded smartphones last year and one of the best released so far was the TCL 10 Pro. It launched in May 2020 and took on the iPhone SE at $450. This Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal is tough to beat and will be available from 23 to 29 November. The TCL 10 Pro is available in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green, both subtle, professional, and gorgeous color options. The 6.7-inch display is wonderful, the quad-camera system helps you capture great photos and video, and the 4500 mAh battery helps you easily get through a full day of work without breaking the bank. View Now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE $100 off Samsung followed up its typical Galaxy announcements of the S series and Note series with the S20 FE lineup. FE is an abbreviation for Fan Edition and the phone appeals to Samsung fans with lovely colors, powerful specifications, and a rather affordable price. A $100 savings is appealing for this new phone, sold directly from Samsung. Six colors are available to choose from and there are very few compromises made for a phone at this price. 5G, triple rear cameras, a high-resolution display, and more are provided on a phone starting at $600. Phones like this make it tough to justify spending $1,000 or more on a smartphone today. View Now at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G $200 off Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung S-series flagship from early 2020 remains one of the most capable smartphones available today and for the holidays Samsung is offering $200 off the S20 Ultra 5G. The phone has one of the most capable zoom lenses on a phone today, even if the 100x is a bit of a novelty. You can play Xbox games on the phone now thanks to Android support for Xbox Game Pass and the powerful processor with gorgeous display of the S20 Ultra 5G. View Now at Samsung

