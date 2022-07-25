/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Boost your career by developing Excel skills from beginner to advanced for just $35

Excel is no longer just a spreadsheet program; it's now used to mine data that provides the basis for critical business decisions, so advanced skills are highly valued in the business world.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Although Microsoft Excel is one of the most used software programs in the world, even experienced users rarely know all the ins and outs of its functions. Since one of the program's best features is the ability to automate tasks, you can save a great deal of time in your workday by becoming more proficient with it. Fortunately, you can now become an Excel power user with The All-In-One 2022 Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle.

ZDNet Recommends

Microsoft's Office 365 subscription version of Excel is slightly different than the purchased versions for individual computers, but this course bundle covers both. If you are using Office 365, you can go from complete novice to advanced power user by learning at your own pace with "Microsoft Excel 2021/365 -- Beginners Course", "Microsoft Excel 2021/365 -- Intermediate Course", and "Microsoft Excel 2021/365 -- Advanced Course".

If you are using versions purchased for individual computers, newbies can start with "Microsoft Excel 2019 - Beginners Course" or Mac users "Microsoft Excel 2019 for Mac -- Beginners". The "Microsoft Excel 2019 - Advanced Course" is available for those who are already familiar with the program's fundamentals.

All experienced Excel users can benefit from "Advanced Formulas in Excel", regardless of which version they're using, and the same is true for "Advanced PivotTables in Excel". Then you'll be ready for "Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel", which will have your productivity skyrocketing.

Intermediate Excel users can start learning the kind of skills that are often rewarded with promotions and raises. For instance, "Excel for Business Analysts" provides the kind of data that forms the basis for critical decisions about how a company directs its resources, which directly affects profits.

The All-In-One 2022 Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle

 $29.99 at ZDNet Academy

Visual Basic for Applications is a programming language developed by Microsoft for automating repetitive tasks in MS Office apps. Both macros and VBA basics are covered in "Macros and VBA for Beginners", which can really streamline your workflow. Then you can dive deeper with "VBA for Beginners" and "Intermediate VBA".

These courses are offered by StreamSkill.com, which has a 4.4/out of 5 stars Instructor Rating with over 8,000 video tutorials in 120 training courses. Course creators have over 40 years of Excel experience combined.

Start becoming an Excel power user today, get The All-In-One 2022 Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle while it's on sale for only $29.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business