Boost your career by developing Excel skills from beginner to advanced for just $35

Although Microsoft Excel is one of the most used software programs in the world, even experienced users rarely know all the ins and outs of its functions. Since one of the program's best features is the ability to automate tasks, you can save a great deal of time in your workday by becoming more proficient with it. Fortunately, you can now become an Excel power user with The All-In-One 2022 Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle.

Microsoft's Office 365 subscription version of Excel is slightly different than the purchased versions for individual computers, but this course bundle covers both. If you are using Office 365, you can go from complete novice to advanced power user by learning at your own pace with "Microsoft Excel 2021/365 -- Beginners Course", "Microsoft Excel 2021/365 -- Intermediate Course", and "Microsoft Excel 2021/365 -- Advanced Course".

If you are using versions purchased for individual computers, newbies can start with "Microsoft Excel 2019 - Beginners Course" or Mac users "Microsoft Excel 2019 for Mac -- Beginners". The "Microsoft Excel 2019 - Advanced Course" is available for those who are already familiar with the program's fundamentals.

All experienced Excel users can benefit from "Advanced Formulas in Excel", regardless of which version they're using, and the same is true for "Advanced PivotTables in Excel". Then you'll be ready for "Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel", which will have your productivity skyrocketing.

Intermediate Excel users can start learning the kind of skills that are often rewarded with promotions and raises. For instance, "Excel for Business Analysts" provides the kind of data that forms the basis for critical decisions about how a company directs its resources, which directly affects profits.

Visual Basic for Applications is a programming language developed by Microsoft for automating repetitive tasks in MS Office apps. Both macros and VBA basics are covered in "Macros and VBA for Beginners", which can really streamline your workflow. Then you can dive deeper with "VBA for Beginners" and "Intermediate VBA".

These courses are offered by StreamSkill.com, which has a 4.4/out of 5 stars Instructor Rating with over 8,000 video tutorials in 120 training courses. Course creators have over 40 years of Excel experience combined.

Start becoming an Excel power user today, get The All-In-One 2022 Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle while it's on sale for only $29.99.