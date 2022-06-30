/>
Get this refurbished MacBook Air from 2014 for over 75% off the original price

Get all the original features of this refurbished 2014 MacBook Air for less than a quarter of the original price. It has an Intel i5 processor with Turbo Boost, 128 SSD, and 4GB RAM.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
Whether you're taking advantage of all the cheap airfares currently available, trying to go off the grid, or training for skills to work remotely, you would probably appreciate having an ultralight laptop that you can travel with painlessly. Unfortunately, they tend to be expensive, which isn't optimal in this economic climate.

That's why it's worth considering refurbished models like this 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air. During our 4th of July sale, you can get 20% off using coupon code JULY20, which brings this MacBook Air's final price down to just $236.79. 

This MacBook Air has a fast Intel dual-core i5 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz offering Turbo Boost 2.0. It can provide a significant boost when you need power during work and efficient energy-saving when you don't. Yet, at 2.96 pounds and with 12 hours of battery life, you can take it with you to work anywhere, including your favorite beach.

The full-size 13.3-inch widescreen utilizes a backlit TFT LED "glossy" active-matrix display. Paired with Intel HD Graphics 5000, high-quality images are quickly rendered, and videos stream smoothly. Although power is consumed most frugally, there is no freezing or lagging.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) + Accessories Bundle

 $295.99 at ZDNet Academy

You'll get 4GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage, allowing you to store files seamlessly and take them everywhere. All this comes in a razor-thin silver aluminum case with a 720p FaceTime webcam. And naturally, WiFi and Bluetooth allow for easy connectivity.

This 2014 model has a grade "B" refurbished rating. That means the body should only have light scratches, dents, or scuffs if any. An AC charger and black case are included with the bundle.

Want to experience all the great features and functions of a high-quality Apple laptop but at a much lower cost? This 4th of July, get this 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air for $236.79 with code JULY20. Plus, this sitewide coupon is applicable for orders of $100 or more, but only until July 5.

