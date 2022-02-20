Why you can trust ZDNet
Boost your productivity with over $400 off this portable 4K touchscreen monitor

A second display helps you be more productive, but when you can get all that convenience in a portable monitor, then you can get more done everywhere you go.

 StackCommerce

The best monitors in 2022

These monitors cover a range of sizes, price points, and specifications.

One of the most convenient ways to boost your productivity is using multiple displays. For example, pairing your laptop with a second screen lets you multitask, edit videos and watch content more efficiently. Similarly, an extra screen allows you to do serious work with your phone or laptop. However, external displays are not all created equal, but the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor stands out among the crowd.

First of all, it has everything you'd like in a second display. The 4K display produces a sharp image, while its lightning-fast, 10 millisecond response time means the display excels at media consumption. True LED backlighting provides stunning visuals with anti-glare low flicker rate, and low blue light. This Desklab comes in a handy, 15.6-inch size, yet it's super lightweight, so it's portable enough to take with you anywhere. Plus, of course, it's a touch screen!

With plug-and-play functionality, you don't have to deal with complicated setup, and universal compatibility allows you to connect the DeskLab to any desktop, laptop, tablet, smartphone or gaming console. It also has high-fidelity speakers built-in as well as some helpful ports: micro-USB, mini HDMI, a 3.5mm audio interface and two USB-C ports. Volume, color, brightness and contrast are all adjustable.

Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K)

$289.99 at ZDNet Academy

It's no wonder users are so happy with this monitor. Verified purchaser Aidela Z. rated it five stars, saying, "I specifically bought this monitor, as it was one of the only ones on the market to be the same size as my 15.6" laptop."

Don't pass up this chance to increase your productivity anywhere and everywhere. Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) today while it's on sale for $289.99, a 58% discount of the regular $700 MSRP.

