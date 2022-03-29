Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Boost your team's productivity with this collaborative workspace software for $69

With Stackby, your team can place all of its data in one place to be customized, automated, and visualized in real-time

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

If your working life is chaotic -- whether personally or professionally -- you may benefit from tools that can help you organize it. There are countless options on the market, but you can narrow your search down to Stackby, which offers connectivity, customization, collaboration, and automation. 

Even better, it's on sale. New users can get a lifetime subscription to a Stackby Spreadsheet Database Personal Plan for just $69.

Stackby is a collaborative workspace that's flexible and easy to use. It combines the simplicity of spreadsheets with the robust functionality of relational databases, allowing you to connect to more than 2,000 popular apps or services via API connectors that require no code. Plus, you can use it on an unlimited number of devices.

You can use Stackby to pull data from other services and then work with your team members in real-time from anywhere. In addition, there are over 25 different column types for your team to customize as it sees fit.

Stackby Spreadsheet Database Personal Plan: Lifetime Subscription

$69 at ZDNet Academy

You'll no longer have to write long queries. Instead, just select Filter, Search, Sort, and Color in a snap. Nor will you have to update your spreadsheets manually. You can connect to popular services for marketing, sales, and more, then let the columns automatically update in real-time. You can use it on desktop or mobile devices via a web browser, and there's even an extension for your Chrome browser.

Stackby has won many awards, including Users Most Likely To Recommend, Easiest Admin, High Performer, and Easiest To Do Business With: Small Business by software review website G2 for Winter 2021. It's also gotten an excellent 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Capterra and App Sumo.

Now you can provide a powerful customized solution for your business with constantly increasing capabilities. Get the Stackby Spreadsheet Database Personal Plan: Lifetime Subscription now while it's available for only $69.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Collaboration | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments

Related