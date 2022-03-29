Boost your team's productivity with this collaborative workspace software for $69

StackCommerce

If your working life is chaotic -- whether personally or professionally -- you may benefit from tools that can help you organize it. There are countless options on the market, but you can narrow your search down to Stackby, which offers connectivity, customization, collaboration, and automation.

Even better, it's on sale. New users can get a lifetime subscription to a Stackby Spreadsheet Database Personal Plan for just $69.

Stackby is a collaborative workspace that's flexible and easy to use. It combines the simplicity of spreadsheets with the robust functionality of relational databases, allowing you to connect to more than 2,000 popular apps or services via API connectors that require no code. Plus, you can use it on an unlimited number of devices.

You can use Stackby to pull data from other services and then work with your team members in real-time from anywhere. In addition, there are over 25 different column types for your team to customize as it sees fit.

You'll no longer have to write long queries. Instead, just select Filter, Search, Sort, and Color in a snap. Nor will you have to update your spreadsheets manually. You can connect to popular services for marketing, sales, and more, then let the columns automatically update in real-time. You can use it on desktop or mobile devices via a web browser, and there's even an extension for your Chrome browser.

Stackby has won many awards, including Users Most Likely To Recommend, Easiest Admin, High Performer, and Easiest To Do Business With: Small Business by software review website G2 for Winter 2021. It's also gotten an excellent 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Capterra and App Sumo.

Now you can provide a powerful customized solution for your business with constantly increasing capabilities. Get the Stackby Spreadsheet Database Personal Plan: Lifetime Subscription now while it's available for only $69.