Increase your productivity with Start.Me Pro, a modern homepage for your browser

Increasing your productivity can be challenging. One of the best ways is to find tools that make tasks easier, and this great option allows you to become more productive simply by opening your browser.

Start.Me Pro turns the Start page of your browser into a hub of productivity, keeping all of your most important information available at a glance. Of course, just having your calendar, notes, tasks, news, and weather widget would be a helpful. But Start.Me Pro goes beyond that, and it's currently on sale for just $49.

How much time do you spend looking for bookmarks you've saved? With Start.Me Pro, you can easily add bookmarks and arrange them by dragging and dropping them on your start page. Then you can quickly find them later with advanced Search filters. Import them, export them, access them from anywhere. Get rid of duplicate and broken links, as well as the ones you don't ever use.

You can customize the dashboard in a number of ways. In addition to the built-in apps such as tasks and sticky notes, you have more than 30 standard and over 12 Pro widgets. Connect your calendar, track your portfolio, look at weather from anywhere in the world. You can even filter the news you see, not only from your favorite media but also to keep up to date on your industry and even your competitors.

Start.Me Pro allows you to embed external web pages and integrate data generated in real-time from third-party tools such as Adsense, Google Analytics, Data Studio, and more. You can even display charts in a variety of formats to display critical data from a variety of sources.

Of course, aesthetics are important, as well. So add a photo for a beautiful background or use dark mode. You can collaborate on your page and protect it with a password. And the subscription comes with Priority Support to give you a helping hand. It's no wonder Start.Me Pro earned 4.7 out of 5 stars on Capterra.

You can spend your time more productively by reducing the time wasted searching for info on your browser. Get a Start.Me Pro Web Productivity: Lifetime Subscription now while it's available for only $49.