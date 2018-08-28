Box posts record revenue in Q2

Box published its second quarter financial results on Tuesday, slightly beating market estimates and posting record revenues.

The cloud content management company posted a non-GAAP operating loss of 5 cents per share, compared with a net loss of 11 cents per share a year prior. Revenue came to $148.2 million, up 21 percent year-over-year.

Wall Street was expecting a net loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $146.54 million.

Free cash flow for Q2 fiscal 2019 came to negative $10.3 million, an improvement from negative $15 million in Q2 fiscal 2018.

Box highlighted that it now has more than 87,000 paying customers, including large organizations such as the city of Atlanta, Lionsgate, Nationwide and the Sacramento Kings. With stiff competition in the space of content management and collaboration, Box is trying to expand sales with existing customers by offering new capabilities in areas like machine learning and compliance.

"Driving deeper relationships with customers such as JLL, Nationwide and Societe Generale, as well as focusing on strategic solution sales, led to another quarter of strong attach rates for add-on products like Box Governance, Zones and Platform," CEO Aaron Levie said in a statement. "Our approach to providing a single, neutral platform for cloud content management with enterprise-grade security and powerful workflow capabilities positions us to help the world's largest and most regulated enterprises digitize their workplace and business processes."

Billings for the second quarter came to $162.8 million, an increase of 17 percent year-over-year.

For the third quarter, Box said it expects a non-GAAP net loss in the range of 8 cents to 7 cents. It expects revenue in the range of $154 million to $155 million.