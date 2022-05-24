Why you can trust ZDNet
Breeze through your inbox and increase your productivity for just $70

Free up some time by changing your how your email is delivered, it's almost like adding more hours to the day

If you'd like to free up more time for leisure activities, training at home with self-paced courses, or any number of other reasons, you can use Mailman Email Manager to breeze through your inbox and give your productivity a boost.

You can plug Mailman right into the most popular email programs, such as Gmail, Apple Mail, Mailbird, Polymail, Superhuman, or Spark. That means you don't have to change your email app or give up your favorite features. Instead, you'll gain several features that can transform your workflow by reducing the distractions caused by incoming emails.

Mailman will block all of the messages that arrive from any senders with whom you haven't already exchanged emails in the past. It will also eliminate unimportant messages, newsletters, notifications, and all other types of unnecessary distractions.

However, you will be able to create a VIP List that includes domains and keywords in addition to people. Those messages will be able to pass right by the filters, allowing you to view them as they arrive.

Mailman lets you choose exactly how and when your email is delivered. Snooze it whenever you need to take care of important matters or set it to arrive every few hours if you want nice-sized chunks of time to focus. There's also a Do Not Disturb feature that works just like the one on your phone, so the program won't let any emails through during certain time periods.

Mailman Email Manager: Lifetime Subscription

$69.99 at ZDNet Academy

The American Reporter explains why Mailman works so effectively:

"The beauty of this app is that it has a very unique and tailored set of features that all users have been asking for unlike any other app that's available in the market. It truly reduces the distractions that are presented by emails. It enables its users to make better use of their email software by achieving inbox zero."

Free up a little extra time in your life by boosting your productivity. Streamline your email management with a Mailman Email Manager: Lifetime Subscription while it's on sale for just $69.99 -- that's discounted 76% off the regular price of $300.

Or if you need to manage more than a single inbox, get the Mailman Email Manager: Lifetime Subscription (Standard Plan) for $199.99 -- a 66% discount off the original $600 subscription price.

