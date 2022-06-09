/>
Buy a Sam's Club membership by June 12 for just $15 and get a $10 e-gift card

The food price has been skyrocketing, so it's probably a smart move to take advantage of great discounts whenever and wherever you find them.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners.

The price of food has been skyrocketing, so it's probably a smart move to take advantage of great discounts whenever and wherever you find them. And now, you can not only get a Sam's Club Membership at 72% off, but if you sign up by June 12th, you can also get a $10 E-Gift Card.

Of course, while Sam's always has fabulous grocery discounts, you'll also find excellent bargains on a wide range of premium products. Sam's can sell goods at prices that traditional retailers can't match because its business model involves selling limited items via a warehouse membership. The stores offer everything from baby products, furniture, jewelry, electronics, clothes, and much more.

However, as much as members love the discount products they find, they also appreciate Sam's services. You'll get discounts on movies, car rentals, live events, and hotels worldwide. Health screenings are available, including hearing tests and hearing aid checks. Many branches have optometrists and optical departments that sell frames and lenses only to members.

Sam's even offers discount services for business members through third parties such as payroll management, employee health insurance, and even small-business loans and business credit cards. The Sam's Club Mastercard for regular members offers 3% back on food, 5% on gas, and 1% on other purchases.

Plus, for a limited time only, you'll also get a complimentary gift card for even more savings. Once you've registered for the new membership, the $10 e-gift card will arrive by email. In addition to using it at Sam's Club stores and website, you can also use it at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Sam's Club Membership for Only $14.99 PLUS $10 Sam's Club E-Gift Card!

 $14.99 at ZDNet Academy

Sam's will even refund the entire membership fee to customers who aren't satisfied. As with many other members, verified purchaser Kathy M. rated this deal a perfect five stars, saying, "I love the Sam's Club membership because I like to shop in bulk, and they have items other stores do not have!"

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership before June 12th to get a $10 E-Gift Card with your annual membership. It's just $14.99 for a limited time, down from the standard $55 membership price.

