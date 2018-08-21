C3 IoT inks Google Cloud Platform pact, now has big three cloud providers

C3 IoT and Google Cloud have partnered on artificial intelligence and Internet of things deployments.
With the Google Cloud partnership, C3 IoT can run on the big three infrastructure as a service players. C3 IoT first launched on Amazon Web Services, partnered with Microsoft Azure this year and now adds Google Cloud. C3 IoT also has a hardware integration pact with Intel.
Under the terms of the partnership, Google Cloud Platform and C3 IoT will co-market, co-sell and train to scale various projects. The C3 Type System, a set of micro services used for data structures, models and programs, will interoperate with Google Cloud Platform's AI services.
C3 IoT was named among the industrial Internet leaders in the latest Forrester Wave.
Related: C3 IoT raises $100 million, eyes global expansion | 3M taps C3 IoT as Internet of Things, AI platform | C3 IoT's Tom Siebel: CEO, boards driving IoT, digital transformation deals
