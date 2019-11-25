AMD teases 64 core Ryzen Threadripper CPU

Looking for the ultimate CPU to be at the heart of your monster desktop workstation? I suggest holding off until 2020 for AMD to release the new Ryzen Threadripper 3990X.
We don't have a whole lot of information yet -- this is more of a tease by AMD -- but the information we have so far is just amazing -- you might want to be sitting down before reading this:
- Name: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Cores/Threads: 64/128
- Total cache: 288 MB
- TDP: 280W
- Availability: 2020
And that's all we have.
This is at totally the other end of the spectrum to the $49 unlocked Athlon that AMD unveiled the other day -- this Threadripper 3990X chip is going to be substantially more than $49. The 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX currently retails for around $1,800.
