AMD teases 64 core Ryzen Threadripper CPU

Looking for the ultimate CPU to be at the heart of your monster desktop workstation? I suggest holding off until 2020 for AMD to release the new Ryzen Threadripper 3990X.

We don't have a whole lot of information yet -- this is more of a tease by AMD -- but the information we have so far is just amazing -- you might want to be sitting down before reading this:

Name : AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Cores/Threads : 64/128

: 64/128 Total cache : 288 MB

: 288 MB TDP : 280W

: 280W Availability: 2020

And that's all we have.

This is at totally the other end of the spectrum to the $49 unlocked Athlon that AMD unveiled the other day -- this Threadripper 3990X chip is going to be substantially more than $49. The 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX currently retails for around $1,800.

See also: