AMD teases 64 core Ryzen Threadripper CPU

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X will be an absolute beast of a processor... but you'll have to wait until 2020 for it to land.

Looking for the ultimate CPU to be at the heart of your monster desktop workstation? I suggest holding off until 2020 for AMD to release the new Ryzen Threadripper 3990X.

We don't have a whole lot of information yet -- this is more of a tease by AMD -- but the information we have so far is just amazing -- you might want to be sitting down before reading this:

  • Name: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Cores/Threads: 64/128
  • Total cache: 288 MB
  • TDP: 280W
  • Availability: 2020

And that's all we have.

This is at totally the other end of the spectrum to the $49 unlocked Athlon that AMD unveiled the other day -- this Threadripper 3990X chip is going to be substantially more than $49. The 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX currently retails for around $1,800.

