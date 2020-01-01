CES 2020: Avita readies new colorful Admiror, Pura laptop lines

Avita is the consumer laptop brand of Hong Kong-based Nexstgo, which decided to enter the U.S. laptop market this year with cheap, colorful models like the Clarus and Liber, the latter of which ZDNet's Eileen Brown favorably reviewed a couple of months ago. With its two newest families, it launches itself into a higher echelon of performance while maintaining its rainbow of chassis choices.

Avita plans to introduce the Admiror and Pura lines to the larger world during next month's CES, though the notebooks are already for sale in the company's home market. In its press release, Avita emphasizes the design bonafides of the new systems, while providing little information about the specs. Luckily, the Hong Kong version of the brand's website fills in some of those details for us.

While the Clarus was a low-price, low-performance machine, the Liber was a step up. The Pura family continues that midrange approach, offering Intel Core i3-8145U or Core i5--8265U processor options, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB SSDs. The 14-inch display features 1,920x1,080 full HD resolution, and the Pura is available in hue's hue of color choices, including two different shades of pink. One downside is that it loads Windows 10 S mode by default, forcing those looking for the full Windows 10 experience to workarounds (or to look at another laptop).

With the Admiror, Avita takes on more luxurious laptops, starting with an all-metal chassis that the company claims -- apparently not with tongue in cheek -- to take inspiration from both high fashion and Gothic architecture. In addition to its admittedly good looks, the Admiror line offers either a Core i5 or Core i7 CPU running the full version of Windows 10, though it offers similar memory and storage options as the Pura line. It will come in either 14-inch or 15.6-inch sizes, with 4K and touchscreen options promised in the future. One thing the Admiror offers less of than its siblings is in the color department, providing "only" five choices although none is black, white or gray.

Though Avita hasn't mentioned pricing or availability yet, the current starting price for the Admiror line in Hong Kong is close to the equivalent of $900. As with their predecessors, the Pura and Admiror laptops will be available via Amazon.com as well as Avita's American website.