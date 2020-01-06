CES 2020: Samsung introduces enterprise-ready Galaxy Chromebook

Windows vs Chromebooks: The battle gets ugly After Bill Nye calls Windows laptops decrepit and its users cowards, are Chromebooks really better? Many people don't think so. Chris Matyszczyk discusses why. Read more: https://zd.net/31OtrJN

Now that Chromebooks run Android and Linux as well as Chrome OS, vendors like Google with its high-powered Pixelbook Go and the 10-key equipped Acer 715, are making enterprise work ready Chromebooks. Samsung is now throwing its hat into the business Chromebook ring with the forthcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

At CES 2020, Samsung introduced this high-end Chromebook. Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America, explained the logic for this new Chromebook. "The notion that we do everything stationary at a desk is a thing of the past, and people need premium devices built for our new reality. By offering a seamless, premium user experience, Galaxy Chromebook helps you effortlessly switch between streaming, creative projects, word processing, and more."

Samsung

The Galaxy Chromebook is the thinnest, 9.9mm thick, Samsung Chromebook ever released. To its thin, lightweight, but sturdy aluminum body Samsung adds a 13.3-inch, 4K active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display. This is backed up by an Intel UHD graphics chipset.

It also comes with a pen. With this, it's easy to use Samsung Click-to-Call and Messaging apps and other Android smartphone features directly from the laptop. Samsung, as you'd expect from one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, wants its Chromebook to work hand-in-glove with its Samsung Galaxy phones.

The Galaxy Chromebook is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. For networking it comes with Intel's Wi-Fi 6 chipset. It can come with as much as 16GBs of memory and a terabyte solid-state drive.

In short, this is a Chromebook that's ready for serious work. In a statement, Kan Liu, Google's Senior Director of Product Management, said, "For years, students have come to love Chrome OS in classrooms around the world—but today, Chromebooks are being used for so much more, by the younger generation and working-professionals alike. As we see the demand for premium Chromebook experiences rise, we are investing more and more with partners like Samsung to build the next generation of flagship Chromebook product innovations and offerings."

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray in Q1 2020, starting at $999.99.

