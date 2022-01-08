Charge your Apple Watch and two other Lightning Devices all at the same time with one charger

Now that you've got an excellent deal on text, talk and data, you may as well save some of your hard-earned cash on charging your Apple devices. So check out these 10 sharp-looking options for charging your Apple Watch, as well as two other Lightning devices.
This 3-in-1 Apple charger is convenient and portable. It'll safely power up your Apple Watch and AirPods case, as well as your iPhone.
For a limited time only, get 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger (Black) for $16.99 (reg. $34).
Charge your Apple Watch, as well as two Lightning devices, with just one cord. And it's such a lovely shade of pink!
For a limited time only, get 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger (White/Pink) for $16.99 (reg. $34).
You only need one power outlet to simultaneously charge two Lightning devices and your Apple Watch. And now you can do so in eye-catching purple.
For a limited time only, get 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger (White/Purple) for $16.99 (reg. $34).
If one purple multi-charger is good, two are even better. So grab them while they're on sale!
For a limited time only, get 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger (White & Purple/2-Pack) for $21.99 (reg. $69).
A little more pink is always welcome. And these chargers offer fast charging speeds.
For a limited time only, get 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger (White & Pink/2-Pack) for $21.99 (reg. $69).
If you need business-like black, including a spare, this is the charger deal. They provide safe and convenient charging with short-circuit protection.
For a limited time only, get 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger (Black/2-Pack) for $21.99 (reg. $69).
Going for a sassy look? Try these black and pink chargers for charging three of your Apple devices simultaneously.
For a limited time only, get 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger (Black/Pink) for $16.99 (reg. $34).
Smart and sassy times 2! You'll save even more and get double the style with this Apple charger 2-pack.
For a limited time only, get 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger (Black & Pink/2-Pack) for $21.99 (reg. $69).
Oh, you want your edgy style extended even to convenient 3-in-1 chargers? Well, here you go, black and purple for the win.
For a limited time only, get 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger (Black/Purple) for $16.99 (reg. $34).
When you've got an edgy black and purple charger that can charge two Lightning devices in addition to your Apple Watch, you don't want to settle for less. Here, have a spare and save even more.
For a limited time only, get 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger (Black & Purple/2-Pack) for $21.99 (reg. $69).
Prices are subject to change.
Join Discussion