Get a Tello unlimited talk, text, and 1GB of data each month for a year: now just $85

Things are still far from normal, and most people aren't out and about nearly as much as they had been a couple of years ago. So if you have Wi-Fi at home and at work, or if both of those happen to be the same place these days, then you may only be using a fraction of your regular mobile data. In which case, you shouldn't be paying for all of that.

With Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan: Unlimited Talk/Text + 1GB LTE Data + Free SIM, you get the best of both worlds: all the talk and text you want and enough data to cover the short times you're away from Wi-Fi.

Okay, so maybe you don't really talk all that much on your phone; many people mostly just text. But it's still nice to know you can text as much as you want and have the option for some long phone calls in case you need to contact a company's live customer support representative because those can take forever.

But the best thing about this plan is that there is no contract. You get all the advantages of contract plans, such as a free hotspot and the same domestic prices applied to texts and calls to over 60 countries, but no fees! Not for activation or early termination or anything else. You'll save so much money; you'll be able to treat yourself to a new pair of gaming glasses.

Tello has a nationwide 4G/5G LTE network, so its wireless coverage runs coast to coast. Oh, and you don't have to worry if you use up your gig of data before the month is out; unlimited 2G data automatically kicks in.

Don't miss this chance to have the perfect mobile plan with no contract; get Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan: Unlimited Talk/Text + 1GB LTE Data + Free SIM today while it's discounted 29% off the $120 MSRP and you only pay $85.