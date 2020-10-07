Chargeasap Omega 200W charger: The charger for people with two MacBooks

Need a charger to replace a whole bunch of chargers on your desk? The Chargeasap Omega 200W has the power to keep two 16-inch MacBook Pros running, as well as a couple of other devices.

And it's a beast.

The unit sports twin 100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 PPS ports, which can both be run simultaneously, pushing enough power to keep two 16-inch MacBook Pros going. And then for your legacy devices there are another two USB-A ports supporting Quick Charge 3.0, AFC, VOOC, SCP, FCP, and pretty much every other major fast charging protocol currently in use.

All this in a charger that fits into your hand.

I've tested it, and it works.

Works amazingly well, in fact.

I've pushed it as hard as I can with the heaviest loads I have available, and it keeps up with the demands placed on it with no problems. On top of that, thanks to the Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology it uses, it's not only small, but it also runs cool.

Even when pushed to the limit, the charger barely shifted above room temperature.

I also like the patent-pending 2-way foldable prongs that can be adjusted to be at 90 degrees or 180 degrees. This means you can access those hard-to-reach outlets.

It also means it packs away nice and compact, with no prongs to break off or poke through your bag.

The 200W Omega charger supports 100V - 240V worldwide universal voltage and will come included with three plug converters (AU/EU/UK) so that it can be used in 200+ countries worldwide (for testing, I was only sent the bare charger).

You can currently preorder a Chargeasap Omega 200W on Kickstarter at the early bird price of $85, and chargers are expected to ship January 2021. A smaller Omega 100W charger is also available.

Regular readers will know that I'm wary of recommending crowdfunded gadgets because of the inherent risk, so I only consider companies with a prior track record of delivering, and that can get me hardware that I can review. I've had the chance to test this charger, and the hardware delivers on the promises made.