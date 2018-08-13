China Mobile Hong Kong works on 5G Wi-Fi

China Mobile Hong Kong has announced completing 5G network tests, succeeding in connecting non-5G devices and computers to its Wi-Fi hotspots via customer premises equipment.

Using spectrum in the 28GHz millimetre-wave (mmWave) band with 800MHz bandwidth, in addition to 4x4 Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (4x4 MIMO), China Mobile Hong Kong reported reaching 14Gbps peak speeds.

Its 5G tests also attained 700Mbps indoor transmission speeds when using 3.5GHz spectrum with 100MHz bandwidth.

According to China Mobile Hong Kong, with 5G-capable smartphones still a year or more away, devices will have to connect using such 5G Wi-Fi hotspots.

The carrier said its 5G network will be ready to "provide full services" once spectrum is released in Hong Kong, after opening a 5G innovation centre and open lab in the region earlier this year.

China Mobile Hong Kong said it is also undertaking a narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) project involving tree monitoring via sensor technology in Tai Tong, Yuen Long. The carrier said the deployment of 5G will enable it to expand the tree-monitoring NB-IoT program throughout the entirety of Hong Kong.

"China Mobile Hong Kong has planned to build a 28GHz 5G network in selected locations by year end to conduct a field test," it said.

"The company is also working with partners to develop smart city-related applications such as smart lamp posts to be better equipped for 5G network construction and application development."

China Mobile last month announced completing 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) alongside Huawei and Intel, saying it would help accelerate the commercialisation of 5G networking equipment globally.

The trials, conducted in China Mobile's research institute, saw the companies utilise C-band spectrum under the 5G New Radio (5G NR) standards set by 3GPP; 64T64R Massive MIMO antenna configuration; and Intel's 2T2R terminal.

According to China Mobile Research Institute VP Huang Yuhong, the company is planning to release version one of its 5G commercial product requirements by the end of 2018 and launch its initial pre-commercial terminals in 2019.

"3GPP 5G NR-based interoperability testing will further promote the commercial process of 5G. Huawei will actively work with operators and industry partners to promote the maturity of China's 5G industry and help operators to obtain 5G business success," president of Huawei's 5G product line Yang Chaobin added in July.

The three companies said they will continue cooperating on 5G tests.

China Mobile has been investing heavily in 5G R&D, most recently signing an agreement with HTC to work on 5G devices and infrastructure. The company has also been working with Nokia on 5G field trials.

While China Mobile and Huawei work on 5G technology, however, the United States government has been actively trying to prevent any Chinese networking companies from entering its telecommunications market.

Last month, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was advised by the Executive Branch to deny China Mobile entry, citing "substantial and unacceptable risk to US law enforcement and foreign intelligence collection".

The Trump Administration is considering setting standards for a nationwide 5G mobile network to prevent Chinese dominance in the industry, alleged government documents leaked in January revealed.

The heads of the CIA, FBI, NSA, and the director of national intelligence to the Senate Intelligence Committee had also recommended in February that Americans not use products from Huawei and ZTE.

