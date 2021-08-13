Cisco to acquire observability company Epsagon

Cisco announced on Friday that it has signed a deal to acquire observability company Epsagon.

Epsagon's technology is focused on distributed tracing systems for application environments including containers and serverless. Cisco said the deal will play a key role in helping the company ramp up its full-stack observability strategy.

Cisco's full-stack observability platform is comprised of AppDynamics, ThousandEyes, and Intersight, providing observability observability across applications, network infrastructure and security. Cisco said Epsagon's technology and talent will complement its own observability vision and roadmap.

"Epsagon's technology and talent align well with Cisco's vision to enable enterprises to deliver unmatched application experiences through industry-leading solutions with deep business context," Liz Centoni, Cisco's Chief Strategy Officer and GM of Applications, write in a blog post. "By contextualizing and correlating visibility and insights across the full stack, teams can improve collaboration to better understand their systems, solve issues quickly, optimize and secure application experiences and delight their customers."

When the acquisition closes, the Epsagon team will join Cisco's Strategy, Incubation and Applications group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RELATED: