Coming to your parked car: Amazon Prime in-car deliveries

Amazon will now make deliveries to Prime members parked cars.

The company said it will deliver packages to Prime members with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Volvo cars via the Key App and linked connected car.

Like the Amazon Key effort, which allows the e-commerce giant to open your door and deliver goods, Prime will now expand to your car. Amazon recently said that Prime has more than 100 million subscribers.

Prime members will have the option to receive deliveries via the Key In-Car service. The general idea is that you park your car at a home or workplace to receive deliveries. There are no extra fees.

Key points:

In-car delivery is available in 37 cities and surrounding areas.

Delivery is available on "tens of millions of items."

Customers grant Amazon Key permission to open the trunk and lock it again. OnStar is the in-car system that integrates with Prime, but other connected cars work.

The Amazon Key App provides notifications and gives a 4-hour delivery window. Customers check whether the car was unlocked and locked.

There are multiple layers of verification to request access, verify location and the right package. Verification is encrypted. Drivers aren't provided keys or special codes.

The service is available for customers with a 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle with an OnStar account. Volvo owners need Volvo On Call. The initial launch will cover more than 7 million vehicles.

