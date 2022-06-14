/>
X
Complete this jigsaw puzzle for a shot at winning $1,000,000

It's not often you get to enjoy a puzzle knowing it could make you a millionaire.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

If you love doing jigsaw puzzles, then you know the feeling of satisfaction when you finally complete one. But it's even more exciting to finish a puzzle knowing that you are guaranteed to win a cash prize, possibly as much as a million dollars. And that's precisely what you might win with The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle.

MSCHF, which gave you The Million Dollar Puzzle, has brought you two more chances for an enormous win. The prizes start at $1 but could be as much as a $100, $1,000, or $10,000. However, only two puzzles contain the $1,000,000 jackpot. Simply complete this 500-piece puzzle to discover if one of them is yours. 

After completing the puzzle, you will have created a giant QR code that you can scan with your phone (refer to the redemption instruction sheet included with the puzzle for detailed instructions). The cool thing about this puzzle is that everyone wins something; it could be enough to treat yourself to your favorite snack or the wireless headphones of your dreams. There's even a chance you'll win enough to achieve your biggest financial goals.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle

 $30 at ZDNet Academy

No matter what you win, you'll receive a payment within one to four days by digital check, which MSCHF will send to whatever email address you used when ordering the puzzle. You may print or deposit it straight into your bank's mobile app. If you prefer, MSCHF can mail a printed check to you that you will receive within one to two weeks.

Enjoy winning money or solving jigsaw puzzles? Get The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle now for only $30. Or get more chances to win by buying multi-packs of puzzles: a two-pack is $56 and a four-pack is $100.

