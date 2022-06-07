/>
Get the wireless noise-canceling headphones of your dreams for $75

With its extraordinary JBL sound, long battery life, customized fit, and more, this pair of headphones makes it hard to believe the price.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

If the quality of your audio is important to you, then you're probably always on the lookout for affordable, comfortable noise-canceling headphones with excellent sound -- only to find that a single set rarely meets all of those criteria. But not anymore; the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones are on sale for a limited time for $74.99.

Since they're JBL, you know that the extraordinary Signature Sound is a given. And they can easily be customized to achieve a supremely comfortable and secure fit. The headphones are sweat and waterproof, so you can enjoy them rain or shine, no matter your activity. Best of all, they have all the great features you want in your headphones.

Active noise-canceling allows you to stay in the zone throughout the day or night with no noise or distractions. Additionally, Ambient Aware keeps you safely aware of your surroundings, and TalkThru lets you easily interact with your companions.

These JBL headphones have Qi-compatible wireless charging and up to 21 hours of combined battery life (seven hours on a full charge, and up to an additional 14 hours in the case), allowing you to continue charging while on the go.

As soon as you open the case, Fast Pair is enabled to automatically pair with your device. But you can actually pair to multiple devices just by tapping on a device's screen. With Dual Connect + Sync, you can immediately start listening with either one of the earbuds or both.

JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

 $74.99 at ZDNet Academy

You'll never have to stop the music, since you have a choice of using the Voice Assistant or the intuitive controls that are right at your fingertips. Whether you're enjoying your favorite tunes, listening to international radio stations, doing online training, or taking calls, you'll never have to worry about the quality of your sound.

Treat yourself to an extraordinary music experience, and get JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones while they're on sale for just $74.99 -- a 49% discount off the usual $149 retail price.

