Costco's Black Friday deals 2021: $700 off LG 86'' TV, $799 MacBook Air M1

Black Friday is in full effect, with retailers like Amazon and Best Buy pushing out deals by the minute. Likewise, Costco, everyone's go-to store for all things wholesale (and samples), is just as ahead of the game. From its Black Friday catalog of tech savings, we've listed all the best online-only promotions below.

Note that a Costco membership is required to access its online and physical stores. Given all the holiday deals to come, now is the best time to purchase one for yourself if you haven't enrolled. Below are the different membership tiers available, their benefits, and fees.

Gold Star Membership: $60 annual fee, access to all Costco locations

Executive Membership: $120 annual fee, access to all Costco locations, annual 2% cashback on spending

LG 86'' Class NANO85 Series 4K TV for $1,999.99 $700 off + $200 Costco Shop card Go big or go home -- or, go big at home. Costco is headlining its Black Friday catalog with a $700 discount on the LG 86'' Class 4K TV and throwing in a $200 Costco Shop card. That puts the TV at $1,999.99, a great value for how much screen you're getting.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3'' M1 256GB for $799.99 $150 off The MacBook Air has become a tried-and-true laptop thanks most in part to Apple's M1 chip. Besides excellent battery life and efficient performance throughout, Costco has the 256GB model discounted to $799.99 right now. That makes for a stellar pickup -- whether you're a student or worker.

Samsung Galaxy 10.4'' Tab S6 Lite for $279.99 $100 off For a reliable productivity machine, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite makes for a great pickup. It's not the newest model from Samsung but has most of the benefits that the Tab S7 comes with, and Costco is bundling the $100-off tablet with an S Pen and book cover.

Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 $79 off Apple Possibly the cheapest we'll be seeing the Apple AirPods Pro, Costco currently has the active noise-canceling earbuds going for just $169.99 ($79 off). These are arguably the best wireless earbuds you can buy, whether you're an audiophile or not. It's the earbud to buy for family, friends, coworkers, or yourself if you want excellent sound quality, a secure and comfortable fit, and all the Apple magic when paired to an iPhone.

SimpliSafe 10-Piece Home Security Kit for $129.99 $70 off Blink an eye and you might miss this sweet deal on a smart home security kit. Though SimpliSafe may not ring a bell when it comes to smart home brands, it's become a front runner for offering the best value hardware. Costco has the 10-piece kit, which includes a smart hub, a security door lock, motion sensors, a camera, and more, on sale for $129.99 ($70 off). Note that this does include a free three-month surveillance membership that will cost you $24.99 a month after the trial.

MSI Prestige 14'' Laptop for $999.99 $300 off Starting today, Costco will also have the MSI Prestige 14'' laptop on sale for $999.99 ($300 off). For the price, you get an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD -- all of which make for a rather future-proofed computer.

SanDisk NVMe 1TB Portable SSD for $99.99 $40 off If you plan on capturing all the memories of Thanksgiving and Christmas, then having a portable SSD will come in handy for storage. Today, Costco will is taking $40 off the SanDisk NVMe 1TB SSD, marking it down to just $99. It's durable, compact, and great for keeping photos and videos intact.

Samsung 32'' Class Curved Monitor for $349.99 $50 off For a decent-sized curved monitor, you can't go wrong with the Samsung's 32-inch offering for $349.99 ($50 off). Notorious for its color accuracy and sharpness, the curved panel makes for the perfect monitor for gaming and entertainment.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14'' laptop for $249.99 $100 off For less than $250, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14'' comes with all the specs you need to get a typical day's work done. I think the 14'' screen size is the sweet spot for laptops and is perfect for those on the go (as the branding suggests). The Galaxy Book is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 processor and has 128GB of built-in storage. I'd want a little more storage but can't complain at this price point.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available at Costco throughout the weekend. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.