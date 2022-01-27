Deal alert: Save $200 on the newly-released GoPro Hero 10 action camera

There's no beating around the bush when it comes to compact and stunt-ready action cameras. GoPro has been churning out sharp-capturing, video-stabilizing cameras since 2002 and remains an industry leader. Its latest offering, the GoPro Hero 10 Black, builds on the successes of its predecessor, GoPro Hero 9 Black, while introducing a new processor that allows it to capture 5.3k video at 60 frames per second. "A true jack of all trades," as ZDNet's Jason Cirpriani called it during his review, the GoPro Hero 10 is currently on sale and can be had for its lowest price yet.

GoPro Hero 10 Black bundle for $349 $200 off GoPro Typically selling for $549, GoPro has discounted its Hero 10 Black bundle to just $349. The package includes the newly-released action camera, a SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card, a rechargeable battery, and a one-year GoPro subscription. You will also receive free express shipping (2-3 days). Even without the extra perks, the $349 price tag is the lowest we've seen for the GoPro Hero 10 Black. For the price, you're getting a reliable and quality camera, capable of shooting up to 5.3K resolution thanks to GoPro's new GP2 processor. It can also record 4K video at 120 frames per second for those slow-mo action shots that you typically see in sports broadcasts. And for your wanderlust, the GoPro Hero 10 Black is waterproof (up to 33 feet). With the GoPro subscription, you're getting unlimited cloud backup, automatic uploads, unlimited use of the GoPro companion app (Quik), and up to two camera replacements per year. You can cancel the free annual subscription at any time. More: ZDNet's Jason Cipriani goes hands-on with the GoPro Hero 10 Black

