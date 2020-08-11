Dell Technologies expands its flexible payments program for customers

Dell Technologies on Tuesday said that it will extend its Payment Flexibility Program through October 30 and defer payments until 2021. Back in April, the company began offering expanded financing options to customers, in addition to deferred payments and 0% interest rates, to help them manage cash flow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the program, customers could defer payments on commercial laptops, desktops, data center gear and services for up to 180 days. Dell said it will now allow customers to defer payments until next year and extend payments on servers and storage using up to two fixed 12-month extensions.

Dell also said customers can expand or enhance their PowerStore performance and capacity at any time in their contract

through flexible upgrades.

Additional program benefits include:

Short-term remote work and learning laptop and desktop deals with 6- and 12-month terms.

One-year flexible consumption terms in the Dell Technologies On Demand program for various data center options.

Dell Financial Services support for channel and alliance partners.

Credit availability for channel partners through Dell's Working Capital program.

The company's move to leverage its Dell Financial Services unit follows similar efforts by HPE and Cisco, which rolled out financing programs worth $2 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively.

RELATED: