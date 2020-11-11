Dell Technologies intros new PowerProtect series appliances

Dell Technologies on Wednesday rolled out a series of updates to its storage and data protection portfolio, including expanded integrations between the PowerProtect and VMware Tanzu portfolios.

Specifically, Dell is introducing the PowerProtect DP series appliances, the next iteration of its Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA). The expanded portfolio offers faster backups (up to 38% faster) and faster restores (up to 45% faster), and up to a 50% increase in IOPS. On efficiency, the new appliances have hardware assisted compression, which offers higher deduplication rates and 30% higher capacity.

In addition to the new hardware, Dell is adding new capabilities to its cyber recovery product. The company said PowerProtect Cyber Recovery now supports workloads deployed in Microsoft Azure and AWS. The platform has also been endorsed by Sheltered Harbor, a not-for-profit initiative focused on enhancing the stability and resiliency of the financial sector in the wake of increased cyber-attacks.

Meanwhile, Dell said its PowerProtect Data Manager is being updated to deliver enhanced Kubernetes and cloud protection via new support for the VMware Tanzu portfolio.

VMware serves as the linchpin to Dell's cloud effort, and Tanzu is VMware's portfolio for building and managing modern applications. The Data Manager is also gaining support for PostgreSQL, Apache Cassandra, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service and Azure Kubernetes Service. Dell said all of the Data Manager updates are designed to provide an easier and more efficient mechanism for doing VM and data protection.

"Data protection is not a one-size-fits-all proposition," said Jeff Boudreau, president and GM of Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group. "Dell Technologies continues to advance our target and integrated appliances portfolio and software-defined data protection offerings, helping customers manage today's challenges while keeping an eye on what lies ahead."

