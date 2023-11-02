/>
Do you have the latest AirTag firmware update? How to check

AirTags are tiny devices that pack a lot of power. Having the latest update ensures you get the most out of them.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer
AirTag keychain
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

A new AirTag firmware update is currently rolling out gradually to Apple's trackers, but getting the latest update and knowing what features are included isn't as easy as it sounds. Apple reportedly launched a new firmware update today, almost one year after the release of the previous upgrade.

Also: How to find out if an AirTag is tracking you

Apple doesn't advertise new AirTag firmware updates, and it also doesn't let users manually download and install the latest firmware updates, but you can check if you already have it. 

How to check for the latest AirTag firmware update

You'll need your iPhone paired with the AirTag you want to check. 

1. Open Find My app

Open the Find My app to access your AirTag's information. 

Open Find My app
Screenshot by Maria Diaz/ZDNET

2. Go to your AirTag

Tap on Items and find the AirTag you're looking to check on. The Items tab is at the bottom of the screen. 

Find your AirTag
Screenshot by Maria Diaz/ZDNET

3. Tap on With You and check Firmware

Once you find the AirTag, tap on With You, which is right below the name of your AirTag. This action will display the AirTag's serial number and its current Firmware version.

Also: The best AirTag wallets to keep track of your cash

The latest AirTag update is version 2.0.61, which will become available to 1% of users today, with a gradual rollout that will be completed on November 28th. The last firmware release was in December 2022 for version 2.0.36.

Check your AirTag's current firmware version
Screenshot by Maria Diaz/ZDNET

FAQs

What does the new AirTag firmware update include?

Apple's smallest trackers get firmware updates very sporadically, and the company doesn't advertise what new features will be included. 

Also: 7 ways AirTags can simplify your life

Without making a firmware update, Apple has pushed though iOS updates that improve the AirTag experience. With iOS 17, for example, iPhone users can share an AirTag with another iPhone owner, something that was never possible before.

Once the update rolls out to all AirTag owners, Apple will hopefully publish what new features or bug fixes firmware version 2.0.61 includes.

How can I get the new AirTag update?

There's no way to know when your AirTag gets the latest firmware, as you can't download and install it. All AirTag users can do is keep the device near the iPhone periodically to ensure the latest firmware is downloaded and installed when it becomes available.

Who is getting the latest AirTag firmware?

According to Mac Rumors, only 1% of AirTag users will get the latest update today. By November 7, this proportion will grow to 10%, then 35% on November 14, and 100% of users on November 28. 

