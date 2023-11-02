'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Do you have the latest AirTag firmware update? How to check
A new AirTag firmware update is currently rolling out gradually to Apple's trackers, but getting the latest update and knowing what features are included isn't as easy as it sounds. Apple reportedly launched a new firmware update today, almost one year after the release of the previous upgrade.
Also: How to find out if an AirTag is tracking you
Apple doesn't advertise new AirTag firmware updates, and it also doesn't let users manually download and install the latest firmware updates, but you can check if you already have it.
How to check for the latest AirTag firmware update
You'll need your iPhone paired with the AirTag you want to check.
1. Open Find My app
Open the Find My app to access your AirTag's information.
2. Go to your AirTag
Tap on Items and find the AirTag you're looking to check on. The Items tab is at the bottom of the screen.
3. Tap on With You and check Firmware
Once you find the AirTag, tap on With You, which is right below the name of your AirTag. This action will display the AirTag's serial number and its current Firmware version.
Also: The best AirTag wallets to keep track of your cash
The latest AirTag update is version 2.0.61, which will become available to 1% of users today, with a gradual rollout that will be completed on November 28th. The last firmware release was in December 2022 for version 2.0.36.
FAQs
What does the new AirTag firmware update include?
Apple's smallest trackers get firmware updates very sporadically, and the company doesn't advertise what new features will be included.
Also: 7 ways AirTags can simplify your life
Without making a firmware update, Apple has pushed though iOS updates that improve the AirTag experience. With iOS 17, for example, iPhone users can share an AirTag with another iPhone owner, something that was never possible before.
Once the update rolls out to all AirTag owners, Apple will hopefully publish what new features or bug fixes firmware version 2.0.61 includes.
How can I get the new AirTag update?
There's no way to know when your AirTag gets the latest firmware, as you can't download and install it. All AirTag users can do is keep the device near the iPhone periodically to ensure the latest firmware is downloaded and installed when it becomes available.
Who is getting the latest AirTag firmware?
According to Mac Rumors, only 1% of AirTag users will get the latest update today. By November 7, this proportion will grow to 10%, then 35% on November 14, and 100% of users on November 28.