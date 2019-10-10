Domo launches analytics app for Square sellers

Square is partnering with business management company Domo on a new app that aims to help merchants pull business insights from their Square data. In a nutshell, Domo for Square lets sellers combine siloed financial data and apply a range of Domo's analytics filters to produce visualizations on key business metrics.

Sellers can link multiple Square accounts for consolidated reporting, filter data by date, location, sales category, and sales type, and export reports directly into PowerPoint.

"At Square, we strive to deliver remarkable solutions to our sellers that help them grow their business. Domo for Square gives sellers a never-before-seen look into key metrics across multiple accounts, and offers them the ability to customize their insights and reporting, to best meet the needs of their specific operations," said Pankaj Bengani, global partnerships lead at Square. "We're excited to see the impact of the Domo for Square app on our sellers' businesses."

The app is available today in the Domo app store as well as Square's app marketplace.

