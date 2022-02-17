Don't waste your money on these Apple products: February 2022 edition

It's a new year, and we can expect a whole raft of product updates from Apple over the coming year.

Some products -- such as the iPhone -- happen at predictable intervals, while other products drop to a schedule that's only really known to Apple.

The problem is that you can drop a pile of cash on something only for an update to come along a few weeks later. My goal here is to help you to not make a mistake like that and give you a heads-up as to what products could be getting a refresh soon.

Here is my list of products to avoid, along with a list of Apple products that I recommend.

The "Naughty" list:

iPhone SE : We're expecting an updated model to drop in the coming weeks. Hold onto your money for now!

: We're expecting an updated model to drop in the coming weeks. Hold onto your money for now! HomePod : No. Mini is okay to buy, though.

: No. Mini is okay to buy, though. Apple Watch SE/Series 3 : I'd give both of these a wide berth. The SE is a year old, and the Series 3 is still hanging on after four years.

: I'd give both of these a wide berth. The SE is a year old, and the Series 3 is still hanging on after four years. Mac Pro : With the transition to Apple Silicon underway, this huge monetary investment just doesn't make sense at this point in time.

: With the transition to Apple Silicon underway, this huge monetary investment just doesn't make sense at this point in time. iPod touch : I'm not sure why Apple even sells this anymore! The era of the ipod is over. I've long expected this to get a refresh, but now I think that this could be the year that Apple finally tosses it on the recycling heap.



What about first-gen M1 Macs? : Been asked a bit about these lately. For example, the M1 Mac mini was released November 2020. These might be seeing a refresh in 2022, but for now I think they represent decent enough value.

The "Nice" list:

AirTag Apple Blowing away the competition, Apple's AirTags are the perfect gift for someone who constantly loses things. Well made, robust, and with a replaceable battery, these will make lost keys or wallets a thing of the past.

AirPods Pro Save $74 Apple The best earbuds out there, and they integrate so well with the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Great sound, super comfortable, and great battery life. Two years on from their release, these are still my favorite earbuds.

iPhone 13 Pro Apple Without a doubt, this is the best smartphone out there. The display is beautiful, the camera is superb, and the battery life is far ahead of the competition.

12.9-inch iPad Pro Save $144 Apple This is a great alternative to a laptop (especially for those in the Apple ecosystem). Powered by Apple's M1 chip, it's a huge upgrade compared to earlier iPad Pro tablets. Paired with the beautiful XDR display and camera array featuring a 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra-wide camera, and even a LiDAR scanner, this is a great product for both work and play.



