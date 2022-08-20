/>
X
Deals
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Deals

Double your laptop's screen space with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus -- now $100 off

This portable dual-screen laptop extension lets you view extra content, and it can even flip closed for supreme portability.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Is your company demanding a return to the office? Or perhaps it's toying with the idea of hybrid work. Whatever the case, you get some undeniable perks from sitting in your cubicle, one of them being office monitors. You can view much more content on-screen at once, making you more productive than if you relied on your laptop alone.

But if you'll safely work from home for the time being, you can still reap the benefits of additional screen space, and you don't need to purchase a hulking monitor to do so. The Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus can double its screen real estate in a small package, and it's on sale for $229.99 when you use coupon code DUEXPLUS at checkout.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus is a portable secondary screen that attaches directly to your laptop, so you don't have to clear any desk space for it. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on G for Gadget, this screen extension measures 13.3 inches and outputs 1080p for sharp image reproduction. Plus, it has a matte finish and an Eye Care mode to reduce harmful blue light.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor

 $299.99 at StackSocial

The setup is straightforward. Simply plug the DUEX Plus into your laptop via USB-C and attach it to the back of your laptop. When you're ready to use your second monitor, slide it out of the lid and flip it to a comfortable angle. The DUEX Plus has 270 degrees of rotation and automatically detects its orientation, so you could flip the screen to the back of your laptop lid to present content in meetings. 

View more content on screen at once with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus. You can purchase one today for just $229.99 using code DUEXPLUS.

More Stackcommerce Deals

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Give your devices extra screen space with over $400 off this portable monitor
replace-this-image.jpg

Give your devices extra screen space with over $400 off this portable monitor

Google's Pixel 6 is $100 off on Amazon right now
google-pixel-6-770x433

Google's Pixel 6 is $100 off on Amazon right now

Sharpen your mindfulness and donate to a great cause with this meditation app
replace-this-image.jpg

Sharpen your mindfulness and donate to a great cause with this meditation app