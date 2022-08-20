Double your laptop's screen space with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus -- now $100 off

StackCommerce

Is your company demanding a return to the office? Or perhaps it's toying with the idea of hybrid work. Whatever the case, you get some undeniable perks from sitting in your cubicle, one of them being office monitors. You can view much more content on-screen at once, making you more productive than if you relied on your laptop alone.

But if you'll safely work from home for the time being, you can still reap the benefits of additional screen space, and you don't need to purchase a hulking monitor to do so. The Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus can double its screen real estate in a small package, and it's on sale for $229.99 when you use coupon code DUEXPLUS at checkout.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus is a portable secondary screen that attaches directly to your laptop, so you don't have to clear any desk space for it. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on G for Gadget, this screen extension measures 13.3 inches and outputs 1080p for sharp image reproduction. Plus, it has a matte finish and an Eye Care mode to reduce harmful blue light.

The setup is straightforward. Simply plug the DUEX Plus into your laptop via USB-C and attach it to the back of your laptop. When you're ready to use your second monitor, slide it out of the lid and flip it to a comfortable angle. The DUEX Plus has 270 degrees of rotation and automatically detects its orientation, so you could flip the screen to the back of your laptop lid to present content in meetings.

View more content on screen at once with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus. You can purchase one today for just $229.99 using code DUEXPLUS.