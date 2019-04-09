Dropbox integration with G Suite enters open beta

A previously announced integration between Dropbox and Google's G Suite is finally entering open beta. The companies said on Tuesday that G Suite Content is now accessible from the Dropbox file system, allowing Dropbox Business users to create, open, and edit Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides that live in Dropbox. The feature also makes it easier to search G Suite Content within Dropbox, and administrators will be able to manage Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides just like any other content that lives in Dropbox.

The partnership between Dropbox and Google, first announced in March 2018, kicked off a notable alliance between the two companies which had long been competitive rivals. In its IPO disclosure, Dropbox admitted that it competes with Google in both the cloud storage and content collaboration markets.

Dropbox now sees the G Suite tie-up as a way to ensure that it's offering customers a unified home for content and and easier ways to access it. Dropbox posits that more than 50 percent of its customers also use G Suite, but until recent platform integrations, there hasn't been a way to store G Suite files inside of Dropbox.

Beyond docs and files, Dropbox and Google have also rolled out integrations for Gmail and Google Cloud Identity SSO. The Gmail integration, rolled out in July, aims to make it easier and faster to search for attachments and links across multiple senders in an email thread. The integration with CGI lets admins manage access to Dropbox Business accounts as employees join, move or leave an organization. Users can also access their Dropbox accounts with their Google login credentials and multi-factor authentication.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

Dropbox debuts Extensions for easier third party integrations

The series of platform integrations will enable Dropbox users to launch key workflows directly from Dropbox.

Dropbox bolsters smart search capabilities with automatic text recognition

The company is rolling out an automatic image text recognition capability that performs optical character detection on photos of documents, including receipts and field reports.

Zoom intros Zoom Voice, partners with Dropbox and Atlassian

The cloud video conferencing company announced a bevy of new products and features at its Zoomtopia event on Thursday.

Dropbox embraces AMD EPYC single-socket platform to support future growth

Dropbox becomes the latest company to embrace AMD EPYC and see a benefit to single-socket platform adoption.

Dropbox rolls out Gmail add-on

The aim is to make it easier and faster to search for attachments and links across multiple senders in an email thread.