Best headphone Black Friday deals: $100 off Bose QuietComfort 35, $150 off Beats Studio

Over the Black Friday shopping event, you can expect to find a massive range of deals when it comes to audio equipment including headphones, headsets, and wireless earbuds. It's not just Amazon anymore that jumps in to secure sales during the shopping event -- there are deals to be found at major US retailers on the runup if you're willing to shop around.

Below, you will find the early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Our recommendations will be updated regularly so check back for the latest bargains.

Return policy

In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.

Bose QuietComfort 35 noise-canceling wireless headphones II for $199.99 $100 off Bose is known for its robust noise-canceling technologies and so if you're looking to pick up a pair of headphones with this functionality ahead of Black Friday, Target is offering a discount of $100 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Buds Live for $99.95 $70 off If you're looking for a bargain price on a pair of quality earbuds ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering $61 off a pair of Samsung Electronics Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. This model comes with active noise-canceling technology and a wireless charging case.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II wireless headphones for $194 $155 off Looking for a headphone that has superior sound quality, a comfortable fit, and long-lasting battery life? Enter the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones. Available for $194 or 45% off the original price, the wireless headphones make for great audio-wear, whether you're mixing in the studio or enjoying your favorite tunes. It also has a secret trick up its sleeves: active noise cancellation, allowing it block out distractions, not the music.

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $199.99 $150 off A steal on the run-up to Black Friday can be found at Best Buy, which is offering Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio headphones for $199.99, with a substantial discount. These headphones are wireless, contain active noise-canceling technology, and also come with a microphone and carrying case.

Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 $59 off Over at Amazon, you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro with a decent discount ahead of the Black Friday sales event. A wireless charging case is included.

Apple AirPods Max for $479 $70 off Ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy has put a sales tag on a pair of Apple AirPods Max. These over-ear headphones feature dynamic drivers and active noise-canceling technology for quality audio.