eBay adds Google Pay to its managed payments program

eBay announced on Thursday that it's adding Google Pay to its suite of payment options as part of its move to intermediate end-to-end payments on its marketplace. With the integration, Google Pay users will be able to complete purchases on eBay via the app, mobile web and on desktop from sellers participating in eBay's managed payments program, while shoppers using the Google Pay digital wallet will be able to complete purchases on desktop.

The Next IT Transformation What you need to know before implementing edge computing These are the questions your firm should ask before going down the route of edge analytics and processing. Read More

The move to accept Google Pay goes along with eBay's new managed payments approach to payments after it decided to cut ties with long-standing partner and former subsidiary PayPal. Dutch fintech company Adyen is set to become eBay's primary payments processor after the current PayPal deal expires in mid-2020, as eBay looks to bring more transactions to its in-house Marketplace platform.

Also: eBay considers another corporate split

eBay says the addition of Google Pay represents a significant step in giving its customers more flexibility in how they pay. The e-commerce player intends to continue scaling the managed payments program to include more payment options and process volume and expects to intermediate a majority of payments on its marketplace platform in 2021. In terms of its relationship with PayPal, eBay noted that it's working to have PayPal on intermediated payments some time soon.

"With these new payment options and those we're looking to add in the future, we're increasing customer choice and making the buying experience easier and faster," said Alyssa Cutright, eBay's VP of global payments, billing and risk. "Our managed payments experience gives eBay the opportunity to create a fully modern marketplace, meeting the demand for new ways to pay and allowing sellers to reach previously inaccessible buyers. Simply put, more things are possible at eBay because we're managing payments."

RELATED STORIES: