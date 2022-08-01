/>
Enjoy an intimate Maroon 5 concert and a night at Universal Studios Florida at 10% off

Get 10% off an intimate Maroon 5 concert and night access to Universal Studios Florida.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Summer's been rushing by and now it's almost back to school time. But with so much upheaval to deal with, you may not have had a chance to take advantage of all the cheap flights available and do something truly special this year. So if you're looking for a major unique experience to make your summer memorable, then you'll love combining a great concert with extended private night access to Universal Studios in Orlando. And now you can get 10% off a Maroon 5 Intimate Concert Show Night Pass for August 26, 2022.

Your show night pass will provide you with single-night access for two Music After Dark events. From 7:30 pm to 1:00 am, you will get private night access to Universal Studios. Since there will only be a limited number of people with this after-dark access, the lines for rides and attractions will be short. Plus, there will be unlimited complimentary food, soft drinks, and even alcohol available. Although, you will have to be at least 21 years old in order to consume alcohol in the park.

At 8:00 pm, you will enjoy the Music After Dark main event, an intimate Maroon 5 concert. This Music After Dark event was created and produced by EBG Presents, a company that brings the top talent in the world together with their biggest fans. A leading e-commerce solutions provider, EBG's specialty is travel and entertainment. Every year, it sells millions of experiences, tickets, and hotel vacations.

Maroon 5 Intimate Concert Show Night Pass

$445 at ZDNet Academy

Here's how it works. You'll receive an email within five days of the event with the subject line "You've been invited to Music After Dark with Maroon 5" and it will contain instructions on how to collect your ticket. Then all you have to do in order to enter the park and have a wonderful time that night is bring your pass and a photo ID.

Treat yourself to a memorable experience before summer is over, get a Maroon 5 Intimate Concert Show Night Pass (Aug. 26, 2022) today while you can take 10% off the $495 ticket price and pay $445 instead.

