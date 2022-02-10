Enjoy one year of Dashlane Password Manager for only $30

StackCommerce

We've all been there, having to click the dreaded forgotten password link that requires you to come up with a new password that you will be even less likely to remember than the original one. But there's no longer any need for passwords to be a problem for you because Dashlane can take care of that, plus a few other vital matters. And new users can currently get it for only $29.99.

Dashlane is a password manager compatible with all platforms and browsers, allowing you to instantly log into any website, store vital personal data securely, make digital payments, and more. And you don't need to sacrifice convenience for security. Not only will Dashlane secure passwords and data in a military-grade encrypted vault, but it will also store your payment information there and use it to autofill forms for instant checkout.

You will be logged into your accounts automatically, so you'll never have to remember another password. A single click is all that's required to generate robust, unique passwords or change them in just seconds. If you want even greater security, you can activate two-factor authentication.

Dashlane syncs your data across all your devices automatically, so you'll always have your passwords when you need them. And in addition to being safely encrypted, your data is backed up to your account in the cloud. Yet, despite its maximum protection, you can still share an unlimited number of passwords and secure notes with your friends, family, or colleagues.

With all of these features, it's no surprise that WIRED called Dashlane the "Best full-featured password manager," and The New York Times said it's "Life-changingly great."

Don't pass up this chance to take complete control of your passwords. Get the Dashlane Password Manager: 1-Yr Subscription today while it's only $29.99. Or try the Family Plan for just $31.99.