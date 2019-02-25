Sydney is home to new AU$224m Equinix data centre

Image: Supplied

Equinix has announced it is building a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Sydney, for a cost of AU$224 million,

The new four-storey facility, to be located in Alexandria, will be the company's largest in Australia, expected to comprise 9,225 cabinets when completed.

SY5 is expected to have the first phase open in Q3 2019 and will offer an initial capacity of 1,825 cabinets, and will host a total colocation space of approximately 25,000 square metres when fully built.

Equinix said the density of carriers, cloud service providers, and subsea cables in the area of about four kilometres from Sydney's central business district make it an "important" location.

SY5 will be located adjacent to SY4 with direct physical access between the buildings via a secure link bridge, which the company said will create a physical campus extension between the sites.

Equinix currently has 40 IBX data centres across 12 markets in Asia-Pacific. In January, the company announced it would build its fourth IBX data centre in Singapore and enter a new market in Seoul, South Korea.

When SY5 opens, Equinix will have an Australian footprint of 16 IBX data centres across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Adelaide, and Brisbane, with eight in Sydney.

According to Equinix, its Australian ecosystem comprises over 155 network service providers, 265 cloud and IT service providers, more than 75 financial services companies, and over 55 content and digital media organisations.

Equinix in August had announced the expansion of one of its two data centres in Perth, investing $11 million to add 225 cabinets and an estimated collocation space of more than 550 square metres to the IBX facility.

The company said the investment was in response to the interconnection demand from the mining, oil, and gas industries, and network service providers.

Known as PE2, the facility is now the responsibility of Equinix after it completed the AU$1 billion acquisition of Australian data centre provider Metronode.

From the purchase, the company gained 15 IBX data centres across Australia, expanding the company's operations in Sydney and Melbourne and providing a presence in Canberra, Adelaide, and Brisbane, in addition to Perth.

The company said it would continue to expand the data centres scooped up from Metronode to meet the rising demand for interconnection services in Australia.

Equinix Sydney facilities enable companies to set up direct links to the continent's two largest peering points along with direct access to the trans-Pacific telecommunications cables network Southern Cross; the PIPE Pacific Cable network that runs from Australia to Guam; the new submarine cable system Hawaiki that connects Australia with New Zealand, other Pacific Islands, and the US; as well as the Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) between Australia and Singapore.

The ASC is housed in the company's IBX data centres in Melbourne and Sydney

