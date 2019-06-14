Ericsson sets Telkomsel on path to 5G with core upgrade

Singtel and Optus make 5G AR call with Ericsson and Oppo Using 5G technology from Ericsson and a prototype 5G phone from Oppo, Singtel and Optus have made a Singapore-to-Australia 5G augmented reality call.

Telkomsel has announced partnering with Ericsson for a core upgrade that Indonesia's biggest telco says will leave it ready to handle 5G and Internet of Things scenarios for enterprises.

Special Feature Special Report: How 5G Will Transform Business (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet / TechRepublic special feature, explores how 5G will connect the Internet of things, edge computing and analytics infrastructure with minimal latency. Read More

Specifically, Ericsson will provide Telkomsel with new network virtualisation infrastructure, which when combined with its existing Cloud Packet Core, will form a "significant step" towards being 5G-ready, the Swedish telco said.

"Cloud solutions will help meet the growing demand for new network services to enhance productivity and efficiency. Ericsson's NFVI solution is ready for 5G technology and IoT, which will be of use to all operators and enterprise customers," Telkomsel network cloud management vice president Ivan C Permana said.

"The benefits of 5G will range from reduced data transfer time, dedicated network slicing, to an optimal distribution of the network's core capabilities."

Approximately one-third of Telkomsel is owned by Singtel, which has a long-standing arrangement with Ericsson.

The pair share a 5G development facility in Singapore, which in September, hit speeds of 1.5 Gbps on Singtel's 4G network.

In February, Singtel and Ericsson worked with Oppo to make a 5G augmented reality video call between Australia and Singapore.

"This call is a significant marker in our journey to 5G as we develop a robust 5G ecosystem to ensure that our enterprise and consumer customers will enjoy an enhanced connectivity experience," Singtel CTO Mark Chong said at the time.

"5G is a key enabler that will bring the future of AR, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities closer to reality."

In its recent yearly earnings, Singtel said Telkomsel saw its pre-tax earnings drop 18% year on year to SG$1.1 billion.

Related Coverage

More than half of North America's mobile subscriptions will be 5G in 2024: Ericsson

The Swedish equipment maker also forecasts that 45% of the world's population will have 5G coverage by 2024.

SoftBank goes with Ericsson and Nokia for 5G network

Japanese telco goes with Swedish and Finnish equipment manufacturers.

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson push microwave link over 100Gbps

Trial over 1.5 kilometres attains 'true fiber capacities', Swedish kit manufacturer claims.

Ericsson: 5G can boost enterprise revenue, but security controversy slowing down industry

Touting its low latency and high speeds, Ericsson says 5G can introduce a multitude of new applications for businesses and give telcos the cost efficiencies they seek, but the persistent controversy over cybersecurity--specifically involving Huawei--is leading to uncertainty and a general slowdown in the market.

KT 5G being launched by Ericsson

KT's 5G network will be commercially launched in early April, with the Korean carrier partnering with Ericsson for the deployment.

Ericsson CEO says '5G is open for business' at MWC 2018 (TechRepublic)

Early adopters of 5G will likely see increased revenue and improved customer experience, according to Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm.