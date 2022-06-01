Even kids can use this 3D printer, and it's over $100 off now

StackCommerce

If you're in the active, tech-savvy community known as makers, you know that the future has been here for some time. Thanks to 3D printers, artists and techies alike can create models on the screen and turn them into real objects with the press of a button. They're the ultimate creative tool, and the price has been the only thing keeping them out of the hands of curious kids -- until now. Toybox is a child-friendly 3D printer with all the functionality a budding maker needs with an interface that's easy enough for a child to use. And right now, it's 25% off.

If your kids have enough imagination, this might be the only toy they'll ever need. Toybox is an actual 3D printer that you can set up in just a few minutes. Verified customer Matthew H. mentions, "The hardware was easy to set up and easy to calibrate (just turn one screw)... The kids have loved producing lots of objects, and after several weeks they started getting into printing multi-part objects, which I love to see. Someday I expect they'll use Tinkercad to design their own objects to print, but they're not ready for that yet."

The Toybox works by spinning safe and biodegradable filament onto a rubber printer bed, and there are no special tools needed to remove your creations. Instead, you feed instructions into the companion app, and Toybox brings it to life. It's that easy.

The manual and app give you plenty of templates to get you started. These include everything from toy cars to action figures of Batman and Wonder Woman (thanks to officially licensed models from Warner Brothers). Before long, you and your kids will want to start creating your own designs, and Toybox will be ready. You can draft 3D drawings directly in the app and watch them become IRL toys.

