Examine the miniature world in widescreen with 20% off this digital microscope

For real scientific fun, there's not a whole lot that's better than being able to examine things under a microscope.

Suppose you want to provide your children with genuine scientific toys to cultivate their interest in the animals and plants outdoors, as well as daily household items. In that case, they'll enjoy this WiFi Digital Microscope — deliver your young'uns the wonderful experience of recording an ultra-clear miniature world and then getting to view it on a larger screen.

This digital microscope has eight LED lights that you can set to various brightness levels, which allows you to illuminate any subject properly. In addition, the microscope features 50X to 1,000X magnification, showing you so much more detail than you'd ever imagine. It also has a high-resolution, 1080p camera for photos and video, all of which you can store on the microscope's file storage. 

WiFi Digital Microscope

$55.95 at ZDNet Academy

Whether you're out in the field or in the lab, this microscope is broadly compatible with computers and mobile devices. The USB interface supports both Windows and Mac computers. Alternatively, you can connect to iPhones and Android devices up to 33 feet away via WiFi. 

The WiFi Digital Microscope measures only 4.7 inches long and weighs under 8 ounces, making it extremely portable. You can charge with a micro USB cable, and it provides up to three hours of use with a full battery, so you can examine specimens anywhere, even out in the wild. To top it all off, the microscope comes with a metal tripod for stable shots and recordings. 

Don't pass up this opportunity to show your children the wonders of nature and a whole world that isn't visible to the naked eye. Get the WiFi Digital Microscope today, while it's available for only $55.95, a 20% discount off the regular $69 MSRP.

