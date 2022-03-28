Why you can trust ZDNet
Excel in an IT career with these CompTIA preparation courses for under $25

Whether you're curious about a career in IT or want to pass CompTIA certifications, this e-learning super bundle has 16 expert-led courses to prepare you for success

Tech-related jobs are increasing in popularity and continuing to grow. In fact, US tech companies added 24,300 workers in January of this year, making it clear there are plenty of positions to fill. And now, you have the opportunity to be fully equipped with the information and tools necessary to land your dream role with the 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle. Not to mention, it comes at the very affordable price of $24.50 thanks to our Best of Digital Sale. Just use code LEARNNOW at checkout!

The rise in tech-related jobs also means more competition within the industry, so attaining CompTIA certifications will help you stand out and earn a higher-paying salary. This super bundle covers a plethora of IT certifications and offers 16 training courses you'll need to ace those exams. 

If you're unsure where to begin, the CompTIA IT Fundamental + (FC0-U61) is an entry-level certification course that introduces you to all the different roles in the IT industry, along with basic terminology. Following that, the CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501) certification is worth earning if you're pursuing intermediate-level cybersecurity roles. It covers covers security concept principles and can be paired with more in-depth cybersecurity training like the CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601). You can also test your security skillsets with the CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002) exam. 

You can get into network communications management by learning the principles of installing, configuring, and troubleshooting and the latest trends in network administration with the CompTIA Network+ (N10-007) and CompTIA Network+ (N10-007): Accelerated certification courses. This bundle also includes CompTIA courses regarding programs like Linux, project management skills, server and cloud-based infrastructures, and performance-based testing with the PenTest+ (PT0-001) exam. 

The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle

$49 at ZDNet Academy

Once you earn your CompTIA's A+, Network+, and Security+ certifications, you can prepare for the CompTIA A+ 220-1001 and 1002 exams. These certifications will teach you valuable techniques for securing mobile devices, network technologies, and operating systems -- making you a savvy candidate for the job market. 

Your limits are endless in achieving a role in the IT world with the 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle, which is now only $24.50 if you use code LEARNNOW at checkout.

