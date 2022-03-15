Why you can trust ZDNet
Boost your IT career with cybersecurity training for just $50

Whether you have two, five or ten years of IT experience, this $50 e-learning bundle can prepare you for certifications that give you an edge when applying for cybersecurity positions.

 StackCommerce

Cyberattacks have become so severe that the US Senate has passed legislation with rare unanimous consent to deal with the problem. So there is no question that well-paid cybersecurity positions will continue to be available well into the future. And now — whether you have one, two or ten years of experience in IT — you can train to become a cybersecurity professional with the Complete 2022 CompTIA Cyber Security & PenTest Super Bundle.

CompTIA certifications are respected worldwide and can give you an edge during your job search. The exams are thorough, but the proper preparation can help you pass them on the first try, and that's precisely what this training offers.

If you have even just a couple of years of IT experience, you can start pursuing the cybersecurity career path with CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601). This prep material teaches you to analyze enterprise environments for security issues and recommend appropriate solutions. However, you do need CompTIA A+ and Network+ certifications in addition to your experience to take this course.

Once you've earned Security+ and have more experience under your belt, you can prepare for two penetration testing exams: PT0-001 and PT0-002. The bundle includes dedicates a course for each exam, where you'll learn how to test systems in various environments, such as servers or in the cloud. Or, if you prefer, you could take CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002). It covers identifying threats, risks and vulnerabilities.

The Complete 2022 CompTIA Cyber Security & PenTest Super Bundle

$49 at ZDNet Academy

IT professionals with at least 10 years of experience can give their careers a boost with the certification prep in CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003) and CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004). The Security+ certification is required to take these courses, but the PenTest+ and CySA+ are recommended, as well. They cover advanced risk management, enterprise-level security operations, implementing solutions in complex environments and more.

The courses are all offered by iCollege, one of the leading e-learning platforms on the market. The company is trusted to train employees for top tech organizations.

If you've had difficulty landing the jobs you want most, having major certifications on your resume could make a significant difference. You can start studying with the Complete 2022 CompTIA Cyber Security & PenTest Super Bundle, which is on sale for just $49.

