Experience the security and convenience of a smart lock with no wiring or drilling

There's no wiring or drilling required for this secure smart lock.

Smart home tech can be pretty convenient, but if you are looking for a simple way to make your home more secure — particularly when renting — you may need a far less complicated solution. That doesn't mean you can't still have a truly revolutionary smart lock because the Ultraloq Combo Smart Lock & Key Fob + Bridge WiFi Adapt has what you need.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, this Combo Smart Lock by Ultraloq is easy to install yourself; there's no wiring or drilling required for standard American doors.

It has a three-in-one keyless entry offering the flexibility of using the smartphone app, a contactless key fob, or a fingerprint scanner. The Ultraloq can keep your home twice as secure with two-point locking, one on the door handle and one on a deadbolt. 

The smart lock features a reversible handle, making it equally suitable for right- and left-handed doors. There are three locking modes and one-touch unlocking, making it easy to open. It can even unlock automatically when the interior lever gets turned down.

The tri-color LED indicator will show you the locking, battery, and Bluetooth connectivity statuses. It also displays if access is either authorized or denied. Bluetooth Smart Connectivity lets you unlock the door with your phone's U-tec app. It has dual data encryption, so you can securely manage users and keep a log record.

Ultraloq Combo Smart Lock & Key Fob + Bridge WiFi Adapt

$349.99 at ZDNet Academy

The contactless key fob is great for those who don't use smartphones, such as kids, the elderly, or those with limited mobility. And a Bridge Upgrade lets you share an eKey with your guests whenever you are away from home.

If you're looking for an easy way to add smart home security features to your home, consider the Ultraloq Combo Smart Lock & Key Fob + Bridge WiFi Adapt. It's usually $399, but you can purchase it today for $349.99. Alternatively, you can buy a set without the Bridge WiFi Adapter for $20 less.

