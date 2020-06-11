Father's Day Sale: Up to 20 percent off Satechi gadgets and gear

I'm a big fan of Satechi gadgets and gear. The company makes some high-end gear, especially for those who use Apple gear. And for Father's Day, the company is offering great discounts across its entire site.

It's the perfect opportunity to snag those last-minute gifts for dad, or to pick up some awesome deals for yourself.

Here are some ideas to whet your appetite:

Customers can use the coupon code "FORDAD" to take 15 percent off their entire purchase, with big spenders with orders totaling over $100 being able to use the code "FORDAD20" to get a whopping 20 percent off everything.

The sale begins Friday, June 12 and runs through June 17.