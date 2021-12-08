Flash deal: Save 63% on a DataCamp annual subscription

Today, data is everything. It's the foundation of some of the biggest tech companies like Google, Intel, Deloitte, and the demand for data science professionals is higher than ever. Whether you aspire to be a data analyst or a programmer, DataCamp is an online learning platform that can teach you all the different technologies used by industry professionals, while honing your skills to be the very best. Used by over 2,000 companies, including 80% of Fortune 1000, DataCamp is currently offering an annual subscription deal for the same price of a college textbook.

Annual subscription to DataCamp for only $149 $250 off For today only, you can purchase a one-year subscription to DataCamp for just $149. The discounted plan gives you unlimited access to DataCamp's entire catalog of courses, tracks, and projectors -- many of which are taught by industry veterans from Spotify, Amazon, and Meta. Below are some additional benefits of the subscription: Enroll in career-tailored courses that educate, assess, and apply real-world problems for effective results.



Learn from over 362 courses on Python, SQL, Excel, Tableau, Power BI, and more. Each course spans from two hours to six.



Receive a professional data scientist certification upon track completion and career services.



Build data skills online without needing to download any software.

You can learn more about the terms and conditions of the offer here. Also: Best online master's in data analytics: Top schools to enroll