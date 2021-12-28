Learn to code with Python for under $30

StackCommerce

You can often tell a lot about someone just by looking at their resume. The same is true of programming languages; by that measure, Python has assembled a pretty impressive track record. Just perusing the list of the popular websites that were built using Python as part of its DNA is like a worldwide web of who's who. From Instagram, Google, Spotify, and Netflix to Uber, Dropbox, and Pinterest, they all sprang from coders using the power and versatility of Python.

It's now even landed the top spot on the Tiobe Index of the world's most-used coding languages. With the training in The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Bundle, students can get firsthand experience with this powerful, adaptable language -- and get hired as a Python-literate development pro.

This bundle includes 12 courses featuring 132 hours of intensive instruction in understanding Python and all of its most popular use cases, starting from basic page and app-building all the way to next-level applications like machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Several of these courses are geared toward beginners, like "Python Language Fundamentals: Learn Python from Scratch" and "The Complete 2022 Python Course."

Once learners have a grasp on concepts like variables, loops, and classes, the training ramps up into more advanced areas. "The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications" turns those components into working parts, letting students begin using Python tools to build Python-fueled apps that actually work.

More coursework will have students using Python in conjunction with other important development tools like Django 2. Meanwhile, other courses help explore Python's prominent role in the future of coding to Python's central role in programming machines to think for themselves and create artificial intelligence.

With all of that training, the "Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Preparation Course" will prepare students to take and pass the PCEP Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Exam in just seven days.

The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle is a $2,400 collection of intensive Python training. But when you use the code CYBER20 during checkout, you can slash another 20 percent off the already discounted price. With all those savings in play, the complete 12-course collection is available for a limited time for just $27.99.

