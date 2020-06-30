Garmin acquires Firstbeat Analytics

Garmin said Tuesday that it's acquiring Firstbeat Analytics, a business focused on analyzing heartbeat data from consumer devices in the health, wellness, fitness and performance markets.

Based in Finland, Firstbeat's software analyzes physiological data and provides users with metrics in the areas of stress, sleep, VO2 max, training status, training effect, respiration rate, and calories burned. The aim is to help users better understand data related to physical training and recovery.

Wearable and GPS application company Garmin plans to integrate Firstbeat's data and analytics capabilities into its range of fitness trackers.

"Having utilized Firstbeat's innovative analytics across our product lines for more than a decade, we are excited to have the Firstbeat Analytics associates join the Garmin team, establishing us at the forefront of physiological analytics," said Cliff Pemble, Garmin president and CEO. "Together with their team of physiologists, scientists and engineers, we look forward to providing Garmin customers with unmatched technology for greater performance, recovery and overall health."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

