GE Aviation, Auterion partner on full stack platform for drone operators, manufacturers

GE Aviation and Auterion said they will partner to build a full stack platform for drone manufacturers and operators looking to scale commercial drone operations. The partnership will bring together GE Avaiation's Aircraft System avionics platform and Auterion's Enterprise PX4 operating system, combining airborne autopilot and application computing hardware, flight management, safety management and integration.

GE Aviation is providing the avionics hardware, application computing, flight management and integration into airframes. Meanwhile, Auterion's operating system, which runs on-vehicle, in the cloud and in the ground station, provides core software infrastructure including flight peripherals and camera integrations, data networking, precision navigation and compliance with traffic management.

GE Aviation and Auterion tested the hardware and software platform over the last three weeks at Reno-Stead airport in Nevada.

"The core architecture of the hardware and software platform has been implemented with the objective of supporting developers through global open software standards while maintaining an independent and authoritative safety controller," the companies said in a press release. "The combination of the two supports long-term flexibility and a high level of design assurance to enable commercial drone operations beyond visual line of sight and within complex airspace and obstacle environments."

GE Aviation is one of GE's better performing subsidiaries, having survived the corporate shakeup last year that saw parent company GE struggling with debt and growth in various units including GE Power, and spinning out GE Digital into an independent industrial IoT company.

In addition to the drone market, GE Aviation is a considerable player in the airline industry, producing aviation jet and turboprop engines and other mechanical systems for aircraft. In the past the company has teamed with Teradata and Tableau on various data sharing endeavors.

RELATED: