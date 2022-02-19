Get 10 courses on valuable project and quality management training for only $35

StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends The best programming languages Here's a list of the most popular programming languages and where to learn them Read More

There's nothing like a little specialized training to give your career trajectory a boost, particularly when it can help you earn a resume-lifting professional certification. And that's precisely what you'll get with the 2022 Deeply Practical Project & Quality Management Exam Prep Bundle.

Start with "Project Management in One Hour" to learn the fundamentals of project management, including the five stages. Meanwhile, "Process Mapping Masterclass: A Practical Guide for Beginners" uses real-world examples to teach you about flowcharts and other tools to stand out in a competitive job market.

In "Value Stream Mapping Masterclass: Become a VSM Specialist," you'll create a map of your company's current state, then analyze it and design a map for its future. Former students have found this course very helpful and rated it 4.6 out of 5 stars. Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE), which offers prestigious internationally recognized certifications, presents this course.

This bundle also includes three levels of training for Lean Six Sigma certifications: White, Green and Black Belts. Major corporations such as Amazon, Boeing and Ford won't even let you apply for their highest-level jobs without a Lean Six Sigma certification so that these courses can prepare you for the next step in your career.

You can learn practical methodology and tools that will earn you other valuable certifications in "PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) Exam Prep" and "Project Management Professional (PMP)® Exam Prep, 6th Edition." And finally, one of the most critical productivity components is time management. You can learn how to accomplish more in less time from "Time Management & Productivity for Effective Time Management."

Don't miss this opportunity to learn how to improve your project and quality management. Get the 2022 Deeply Practical Project & Quality Management Exam Prep Bundle today while it's available for just $34.99.