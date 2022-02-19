Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get 10 courses on valuable project and quality management training for only $35

This bundle has specialized training that will help you earn certifications that can significantly impact how your career advances.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends

The best programming languages

The best programming languages

Here's a list of the most popular programming languages and where to learn them

Read More

There's nothing like a little specialized training to give your career trajectory a boost, particularly when it can help you earn a resume-lifting professional certification. And that's precisely what you'll get with the 2022 Deeply Practical Project & Quality Management Exam Prep Bundle.

Start with "Project Management in One Hour" to learn the fundamentals of project management, including the five stages. Meanwhile, "Process Mapping Masterclass: A Practical Guide for Beginners" uses real-world examples to teach you about flowcharts and other tools to stand out in a competitive job market.

In "Value Stream Mapping Masterclass: Become a VSM Specialist," you'll create a map of your company's current state, then analyze it and design a map for its future. Former students have found this course very helpful and rated it 4.6 out of 5 stars. Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE), which offers prestigious internationally recognized certifications, presents this course.

The 2022 Deeply Practical Project & Quality Management Exam Prep Bundle

$34.99 at ZDNet Academy

This bundle also includes three levels of training for Lean Six Sigma certifications: White, Green and Black Belts. Major corporations such as Amazon, Boeing and Ford won't even let you apply for their highest-level jobs without a Lean Six Sigma certification so that these courses can prepare you for the next step in your career.

You can learn practical methodology and tools that will earn you other valuable certifications in "PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) Exam Prep" and "Project Management Professional (PMP)® Exam Prep, 6th Edition." And finally, one of the most critical productivity components is time management. You can learn how to accomplish more in less time from "Time Management & Productivity for Effective Time Management." 

Don't miss this opportunity to learn how to improve your project and quality management. Get the 2022 Deeply Practical Project & Quality Management Exam Prep Bundle today while it's available for just $34.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related